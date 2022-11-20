Golden Goose (GOLD) Market Capitalization Tops $38,695.55

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $38,695.55 and approximately $1,410.86 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

