Goldfinch Hits 24 Hour Volume of $180,189.10 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $18.21 million and $180,189.10 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003738 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,415,722 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

