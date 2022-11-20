Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.71

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and traded as high as $39.63. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 9,427 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBOOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

