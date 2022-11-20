Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,238,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,995 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.17% of Guardant Health worth $130,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Guardant Health stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $111.48.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

