HC Wainwright Comments on American Resources Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARECGet Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for American Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

AREC stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AREC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 41.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 125,234 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 104.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 37,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

