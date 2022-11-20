Head-To-Head Contrast: Stride (NYSE:LRN) vs. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK)

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Stride shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stride and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stride $1.69 billion 0.91 $107.13 million $2.14 16.66 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $23.05 million 0.61 -$1.40 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Stride has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stride and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stride 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stride currently has a consensus price target of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 33.71%. Given Stride’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stride is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Stride and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stride 5.28% 11.60% 5.68% Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stride beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; individual online courses and supplemental educational products; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. Stride, Inc. serves public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

(Get Rating)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 642 courses covering mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 12 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services; and cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. In addition, it provides financial education services through financial investment educational platform, which offers global securities market, basic securities knowledge, fundamental analysis, and technical analysis courses; and flexible employment service by providing recruitment outsourcing services for employer's permanent staff hires. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.

