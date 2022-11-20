Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.50 EPS.
Shares of HI stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.41.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $112,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 20.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 56.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 29.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
