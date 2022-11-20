Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,820,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,177,000 after purchasing an additional 75,011 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Hologic by 7,495.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 44,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 43,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Hologic by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.48 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.29.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

