Holowesko Partners Ltd. Has $19.28 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 492,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 10.1% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $19,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,515,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,840,546. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.