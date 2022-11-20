Hop Protocol (HOP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $110.45 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and $183,236.23 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

