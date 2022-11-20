H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Shares of TSE HR.UN opened at C$12.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.22 and a 12-month high of C$16.74.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

