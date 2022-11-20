Huobi BTC 24 Hour Volume Tops $36,729.20 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 20th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $644.15 million and approximately $36,729.20 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for about $16,529.65 or 0.99764867 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

