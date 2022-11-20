HUSD (HUSD) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One HUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $34.01 million and $5,883.57 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUSD has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002641 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.26 or 0.08235693 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00503151 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,658.17 or 0.28645166 BTC.
HUSD Profile
HUSD was first traded on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd.
Buying and Selling HUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars.
