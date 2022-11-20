Hutner Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,996 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 2.8% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 71,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,151,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,643,000 after buying an additional 335,278 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. 9,594,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,371,244. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

