Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up 0.8% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,592,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591,543. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.