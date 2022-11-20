Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.41

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.41 and traded as low as $28.41. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 1,572 shares.
Hyundai Motor Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39.
About Hyundai Motor
Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following business areas: Vehicle, Financial and Others. The Vehicle division offers motor vehicles. The Financial division provides financing, leasing and credit cards. The Other division includes manufacture of railways.
