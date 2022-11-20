iExec RLC (RLC) Price Up 43.7% Over Last Week

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00006726 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $89.94 million and $71.14 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 0.92164743 USD and is up 9.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $5,064,248.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

