Immutable X 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.09 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $234.76 million and $8.09 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

