Immutable X 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.09 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $234.76 million and $8.09 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002591 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.47 or 0.08356542 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00556395 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,801.86 or 0.28981691 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars.
