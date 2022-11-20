IndiGG (INDI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $134,887.27 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IndiGG has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges.

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

