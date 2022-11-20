Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Position Lifted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $35,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 84.4% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $95.34 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

