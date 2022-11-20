Insider Buying: Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc (LON:MIX) Insider Purchases £10,029.36 in Stock

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc (LON:MIX – Get Rating) insider Bridget Guerin bought 15,196 shares of Mobeus Income & Growth VCT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £10,029.36 ($11,785.38).

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Price Performance

Shares of MIX stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £83.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.02. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 58.50 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 81.50 ($0.96).

Get Mobeus Income & Growth VCT alerts:

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Mobeus Income & Growth VCT

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

Further Reading

