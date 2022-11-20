Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 3,504 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. 658,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,385. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

