Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 356 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co increased its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $515.16. 1,453,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,099. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.13.

About Broadcom



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.



