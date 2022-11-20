Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys New Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 44.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $83.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

