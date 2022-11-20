Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 78.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in American Express by 1,276.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in American Express by 63.0% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 525 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.50. 2,631,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.25. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

