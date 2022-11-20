Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOOG traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.25. 85,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,257. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.40. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.36 and a 1 year high of $306.64.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.