Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,165,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,362,000 after buying an additional 103,379 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 317,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,779.2% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 252,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 245,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.15 during trading hours on Friday. 2,850,425 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.