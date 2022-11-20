Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $2.67 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.9% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,252 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,610 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,949,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,292 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,782 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,126,000 after purchasing an additional 488,380 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,985,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,663. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

