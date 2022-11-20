Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5,793.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,153 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,740,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,443,000 after acquiring an additional 302,929 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,453,000 after acquiring an additional 85,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 170,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SMDV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.17. 34,930 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.42. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

