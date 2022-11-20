Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $701,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

PNC traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.16. 1,853,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,475. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

