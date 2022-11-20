Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.26. 1,590,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,491. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.05.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

