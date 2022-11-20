Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $557,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.61. 1,848,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,983. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

