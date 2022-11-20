inSure DeFi Market Cap Tops $53.30 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 5% lower against the dollar. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $53.30 million and approximately $598,638.03 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00205804 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $699,158.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

