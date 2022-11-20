Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.77

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.77 and traded as low as $28.70. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 3,310,045 shares trading hands.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 419.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 515,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after buying an additional 416,336 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 111,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,534,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

