Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.3% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $182,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $284.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

