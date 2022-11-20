IOST (IOST) Price Down 1.1% This Week

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, IOST has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market cap of $159.56 million and approximately $13.52 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

