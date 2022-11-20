iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,298,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,467,000 after purchasing an additional 762,277 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,772,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,656,000 after purchasing an additional 342,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 656,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,896,000 after buying an additional 38,577 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.07. The stock had a trading volume of 249,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,083. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.88.

