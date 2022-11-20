iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

TLT stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.