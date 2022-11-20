iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $24,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $105.90 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.83.

