iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,495,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,094 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.1% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $558,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,932,345 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

