iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,266 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,158,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,094 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 912,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 129,830 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 397,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 359,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares during the period.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

