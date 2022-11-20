iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $65.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.