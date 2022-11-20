iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after buying an additional 723,619 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 12,435,989 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,500,000 after buying an additional 1,442,788 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,681,000 after buying an additional 47,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,001,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $84.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.