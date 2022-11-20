iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Maripau Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,230 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 3.1% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 491,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 111,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 128,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 155,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,276 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

