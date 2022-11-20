iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Raised by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $225.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

