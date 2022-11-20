iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,428,000 after acquiring an additional 158,565 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $183.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $235.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.51.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

