iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.9% of SSI Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.47.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.