iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of TSE XIU opened at C$30.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.89. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$27.37 and a 1 year high of C$34.00.
