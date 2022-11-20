Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,235 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $19,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $130,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA opened at $48.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $49.93.

