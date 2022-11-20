Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Jollibee Foods’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Jollibee Foods Price Performance
Jollibee Foods stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. Jollibee Foods has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $20.46.
About Jollibee Foods
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jollibee Foods (JBFCY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.