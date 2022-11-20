Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Jollibee Foods’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Jollibee Foods Price Performance

Jollibee Foods stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. Jollibee Foods has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $20.46.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names.

